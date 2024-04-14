Do T-Mobile's 55+ Plans Include Netflix? Here's What Perks Each Plan Offers
Few would argue that your 55th year on this planet is a milestone birthday. You've paid your dues, and it's time to enjoy the perks that come with officially being part of the senior crowd. And companies like T-Mobile are ready to welcome you to the 55+ club with affordable cell phone plans that often include Netflix and other streaming services. If you're like many seniors, you may be living on a fixed income, and these deals can provide significant savings while expanding your entertainment options without straining your budget.
T-Mobile's 55+ plans include unlimited talk, text, and data on the nation's largest and fastest 5G network, allowing you to stay connected to friends and family without worrying about overage charges. However, only some of them are bundled with free Netflix. While these deals may be enough to convince you to sign up for one of the carrier's plans, you should read the fine print and learn as much as you can before switching your phone service to T-Mobile. If you're satisfied with the terms and conditions, taking advantage of one of these plans could be a smart move.
Magenta 55+
If you're looking for ways to save money on your T-Mobile bill, the Magenta 55+ Plan is the least expensive plan you can get that includes Netflix with ads. You'll have to pay $70 per month for two lines to get this deal, and the company also throws in six months of Apple TV+ and up to 4K UHD video with this plan, rounding out the entertainment package. This selection also comes with unlimited 5G and 4G LTE, plus 100GB of premium data, so you can stream your favorite shows, listen to music, browse the internet, and stay connected on social media without worrying about slowdowns during peak hours.
Besides entertainment perks, you also get a one-year AAA membership for free along with T-Mobile TRAVEL, which can save you up to 40% on select hotels and rental cars. If you take a trip to Mexico or Canada, you can call, text, and browse from the moment you arrive at no additional cost. With this plan, you'll pay $0.25 per minute for calls you make to the US while traveling abroad in 215+ countries and destinations. When you're at home, you can send unlimited texts to friends and family as part of the plan.
Magenta Max 55+
You may be wondering if the Magenta Max plan is worth the upgrade and what separates it from the more budget-friendly Magenta plan. At first glance, there's not a big difference between the plans. However, if you're a high-data user and value premium features, it may be the right plan for you. With the Magenta Max 55+ plan, you only need one line to qualify for the Netflix with ads deal. One line will cost you $65 per month; adding a second line to your plan will bring the price up to $90 per month and bump you up to the 2-screen Netflix plan. In addition to Netflix, this plan comes with an indefinite subscription to Apple TV+, unlike the basic Magenta 55+ plan, where the Apple TV subscription expires after six months. You also get unlimited 5G and 4G LTE with unlimited premium data, so you never have to worry about throttling, even when there's network congestion.
Like the basic Magenta plan, the Magenta MAX includes a flat rate of $0.25 per minute for calls made to the US while traveling in 215+ countries and destinations, unlimited talk and text, and 5GB of high-speed data in Canada and Mexico. Frequent travelers can take advantage of the plan's in-flight connection with full-flight texting and WiFi with streaming on Alaska Airlines and some American, Delta, and United flights. This plan also includes a year-long AAA membership, T-Mobile Travel, and unlimited international texting from the U.S.
Go5G 55
The Go5G 55 plan will cost a bit more than the Magenta 55+ plan but also offers a few added benefits, including 15GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data and unlimited mobile hotspot data at 3G if you use up the 15GB. This can come in handy if you often share your internet connection with other devices, like a tablet or laptop, especially when traveling or unable to connect to WiFi. T-Mobile has three Go5G plans, and the Go5G 55 plan is the cheapest, costing $80 per month for two lines with Netflix with ads included and six months of Apple TV+. With this plan, you can stream up to 720p HD, which is somewhat of a downgrade compared to the 4K UHD video the Magenta 55+ plan offers.
The plan's other perks are similar to what you'd get with Magenta 55+, including unlimited talk and text, unlimited 5G and 4G LTE with 100GB of premium data, a one-year AAA membership, up to 10GB of high-speed data in Canada and Mexico, $0.25 per minute calling in 215+ countries and destinations abroad, and unlimited international texting from the US.
Go5G Plus 55
While the Go5G 55 will meet most people's needs, T-Mobile offers the Go5G Plus 55 for those who want extra entertainment options and the flexibility of upgrading their phone every two years with its New in Two promotion. Unlike the GoG5G 55 plan, you only have to sign up for one phone line with Go5G Plus 55 for $70 per month to get Netflix with ads with one screen. If you sign up for two lines at $100 per month, you'll get upgraded to the two-screen Netflix plan. This plan also includes Apple TV+ and up to 4K UHD video.
If you choose this plan, you'll also receive a generous 50GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data and unlimited mobile hotspot that tops out at 3G if you exceed the 50GB limit. It also comes with unlimited 5G & 4G LTE with unlimited premium data, unlimited text and talk, unlimited international texting from the US, a one-year AAA membership, and inflight texting and WiFi streaming when available. Go5G 55 includes the same unlimited texting, data, and flat-rate calling while abroad as the Go5G 55 plan.
Go5G Next 55
The Go5G Next 55 is T-Mobile's flagship plan for the over-55 crowd and includes everything that comes with the Go5G Plus 55 plan and more. It's also more expensive. You'll have to fork over $80 per month for one line or $120 per month for two lines if you sign up for this plan. However, it might be worth it if you're looking to bundle several streaming services with your cell phone plan to save money. This plan comes with Netflix with Ads, one screen if you sign up for one line, and two screens if you sign up for two or more lines. In addition to Netflix, you get Hulu with Ads and Apple TV+, which is probably enough to meet the streaming needs of most people.
If you like to upgrade to a new phone annually, this plan will let you do so. While this can be a good deal, there are a few things you should know before upgrading your device with T-Mobile. Most of the other perks this plan offers are similar to what the Go5G Plus 55 plan offers, like unlimited 5G and 4G LTE with unlimited premium data, up to 4K UHD video, a one-year AAA membership, and international texting from the US.