Do T-Mobile's 55+ Plans Include Netflix? Here's What Perks Each Plan Offers

Few would argue that your 55th year on this planet is a milestone birthday. You've paid your dues, and it's time to enjoy the perks that come with officially being part of the senior crowd. And companies like T-Mobile are ready to welcome you to the 55+ club with affordable cell phone plans that often include Netflix and other streaming services. If you're like many seniors, you may be living on a fixed income, and these deals can provide significant savings while expanding your entertainment options without straining your budget.

T-Mobile's 55+ plans include unlimited talk, text, and data on the nation's largest and fastest 5G network, allowing you to stay connected to friends and family without worrying about overage charges. However, only some of them are bundled with free Netflix. While these deals may be enough to convince you to sign up for one of the carrier's plans, you should read the fine print and learn as much as you can before switching your phone service to T-Mobile. If you're satisfied with the terms and conditions, taking advantage of one of these plans could be a smart move.