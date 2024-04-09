Instagram Has A Secret Game Hidden In Your DMs — Here's How To Play It

It's not uncommon for people to go through a website or mobile app and then inadvertently stumble upon a hidden Easter egg in the form of a quirky feature they didn't know existed. For instance, some Google doodles, when clicked, are actually interactive games that you can play on either a computer or mobile device. Similarly, an old-school Atari game appears when you Google a certain phrase. These perks are mostly designed to give users something to chuckle about or do to kill time. It also could be fun to encounter them when you least expect it.

The latter may be true for some Instagram users who accidentally discovered a secret game within the app while sliding into people's DMs. Upon further investigation, there's been no official announcement from Meta explaining its existence — it just does. If you haven't seen it yet and are wondering what this hidden feature could be — it is one of many useful Instagram features, after all — go get your mobile phone and launch the social media app.