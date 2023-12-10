This Hidden Google Game Is An Atari Easter Egg

While Google's search results are relatively straightforward, the search engine is known for hiding Easter eggs for specific terms. Often, these Easter eggs are introduced to commemorate a game, movie, or TV show. For example, Google still has Easter eggs hidden for games like "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Super Mario Bros." When searching for the terms "Sonic" or "Super Mario Bros," you'll find little icons in the knowledge panel of search results that you can click/tap on to interact with.

You can also search for terms like "Do a barrel roll" to flip the Google search results over, "Askew" to view a tilted version of the search, and "DVD screensaver" to see the Google logo move back and forth across the screen.

Google also has a full version of Atari's popular Breakout game hidden in search results. Breakout was an arcade game launched by video game developer Atari back in 1976. It's a simple game consisting of a row of bricks you need to smash with a ball that bounces off a paddle board. The goal of the game is to shatter all the bricks by constantly moving the paddle board so that the ball always deflects off it. If you don't move the paddle board in time, the ball falls through the gaps.