How To Install The Arduino Create Agent

The Arduino open-source platform is an excellent way to create your own home and hobby electronics projects from scratch. The logic boards sold under the Arduino brand are receptive to all kinds of stimuli and inputs, allowing you to create Arduino projects ranging from air monitors to robotic arms, and the simple interface makes it great for introductory electronic and coding projects. However, before you can actually use an Arduino board to accomplish all of these wondrous little tasks, you need to set it up to understand inputs. In order to do that, you need to do some programming work in the Arduino Create Agent.

Arduino's Create Agent is the brand's proprietary application for connecting your physical Arduino boards directly to your computer, as well as Arduino's cloud systems. With the Create Agent, you can view, create, and edit sketches, then send them to your Arduino boards to grant them their functionality. The Arduino Create Agent is compatible with Windows, MacOS, and Linux, and can be easily downloaded and installed on most modern systems.