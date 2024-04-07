Are Water-Powered Engines Real? NASA Says 'Yes,' But It's Complicated

One of the major driving forces behind the pursuit of green energy sources in the last few decades has been the relative scarcity of oil around the world. Because it is very gradually becoming more difficult to source oil in environmentally-safe ways, there's an ever-present fear that one day, we'll just run out completely, leaving our combustion engines useless. What we need to prepare for this eventuality is a readily-available, environmentally-neutral fuel.

When it comes to readily available sources around the world, one of the most obvious is good old fashioned water. Around 71% of the surface of the Earth is covered in water, whether it be from lakes, rivers, or the ocean. If we could theoretically power our vehicles with water, there would be more than enough fuel to go around for years on end.

The obvious problem here is that water can't create the spark necessary to power a combustion engine, so if we wanted to use it, we'd need to create a completely new propulsion system. Based on research conducted over the last several decades by NASA, the idea of water-powered propulsion is technically feasible. The real question, though, is whether or not it's viable.