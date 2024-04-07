RAV4 Hybrid Vs Corolla Cross Hybrid: Electrified Toyota Crossover Showdown

With consumer demand for crossovers so strong and hybrids offering a straightforward way to improve fuel economy, it's no surprise that Toyota has two electrified compact SUVs in its line-up. The Corolla Cross Hybrid and the RAV4 Hybrid each offer not only a gateway into Toyota ownership but also a cost-effective way to transport a family without too much pain at the gas pump.

The RAV4 is a familiar prospect at this point, now in its fifth generation and Toyota's strongest-selling model in the U.S. so far in 2024. The RAV4 Hybrid is also the electrified Toyota to beat, besting any other electrified car from the automaker in U.S. sales this year.

Smaller, newer, and — importantly — cheaper, the Corolla Cross Hybrid has made a strong start in 2024 sales. Certainly, leveraging the Corolla brand while also offering more space seems like a recipe for success. The question any hybrid crossover shopper might be facing is, what are the key differences between the Corolla Cross Hybrid and the RAV4 Hybrid?