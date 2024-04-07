5 Of The Most Tuner-Friendly Ford Models Ever Built

The Ford Bronco is in the midst of somewhat of a renaissance, and for the most part that's down to popular actress Sydney Sweeney. On her TikTok channel, and subsequently a good chunk of Ford's promotional materials, Sweeney can be seen working on her 1969 Bronco and demonstrating just how accessible and tunable the classic utility vehicle is. It's the exact opposite of the time a famous former sportsman drove the vehicle's reputation into the ground in the mid-90s.

While she may have propelled it into mainstream culture, Sweeney isn't the first to show how repairable, customizable, and tunable the Bronco is. However, the consensus seems to be that, like Sweeney, you should opt for a classic rather than a recent model should you want one to work with. The increased simplicity of older vehicles aside, classic Broncos tend to have a more involved feeling when you're offroading in them.

Being in the spotlight has its downsides — and the price of classic Broncos has understandably increased since one got a high-profile celebrity tune-up, with some in the hundreds of thousands. However, the new models are nearing a $40,000 price point too. This is balanced out by a vastly increased supply of aftermarket parts due to the bump in interest. The Bronco was never short of aftermarket parts, so you should be truly spoiled for choice these days.