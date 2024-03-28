Everything Mopar Fans Should Know About The Dodge Mirada

You're not alone if you've never heard of the Dodge Mirada. But you'll want to stick around because this long-forgotten land yacht from the 1980s is a rather peculiar oddity that's actually worth knowing about.

The Mirada lasted only three years (from 1980 to 1983) and was a short-lived piece of Dodge's high-end luxury. The world had just shut the door on the 1970s, a decade that saw everything from the Clean Air Act to never-ending lines at the gas pumps thanks to the onslaught of oil embargos by Arab producers. At the start of the 1980s, consumers were in the midst of the in-between, a period when big ole cars of the past were still part and parcel of the American landscape but, due to the events of the previous decade, were starting to be phased out. Yet, a vehicle's economic importance was still years away and insignificant next to the comfort it could provide.

For example, in 1979 alone, automakers sold over 1.5 million personal luxury coupes, including the Ford Thunderbird, Pontiac Grand Prix, Chevy Monte Carlo, Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, Buick Regal, and Mercury Cougar. In fact, Dodge specifically targeted these very cars in its ad for the Mirada in 1980. Interestingly, there was nothing really all that new about the Mirada (a Spanish word for "look" or "view"). It was fundamentally a Chrysler Cordoba (like the failed '70s Dodge Magnum) whittled down to fit on the smaller Dodge Aspen and Plymouth Volaré platform from 1976, making it 800 pounds lighter than the Mangum.

[Featured image by Mr.choppers via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]