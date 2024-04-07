10 Ryobi Tools That Will Come In Handy For Your Next Restomod Project

Restomod projects, like most other automotive projects, can be made much easier or much harder by the tools you have on hand. With the wrong tools, you can end up spending far too long on something that should have been an easy fix. Worse still, you could end up damaging a delicate or costly component, adding another entry to the inevitably long list of headaches associated with getting a project car on the road.

If you're looking to take on a restomod project for the first time, it's especially vital to have the necessary tools before you start. It's also worth making sure that any tools you need later down the line — to do unforeseen jobs or replace part of your existing tool collection — don't break the bank. This is where Ryobi comes in particularly useful: With the brand's interchangeable battery packs, you can buy extra tools without having to buy more batteries than you need — even if they're from Ryobi tools you got for a different job. We've rounded up the brand's top-rated products that might come in handy for your next car project.