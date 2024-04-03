6 Underrated Engines That Powered Dodge's Coolest Vehicles

Michigan natives John and Horace Dodge started a machine shop and bicycle-building business at the dawn of the 20th century. The two expanded to making parts for Oldsmobile, Northern, and Ford before building the first Dodge Brothers car in 1914. According to Dodge Garage, they built just 249 vehicles that first year, but by 1915, Dodge was the nation's third-biggest automaker.

By 1919, Dodge was selling 100,000 cars a year, but both brothers died during the 1920 flu epidemic. John and Horace's surviving wives sold the company five years later to an investment banker, who passed it on to Chrysler in 1928 for $170 million.

During World War II, Dodge pivoted to producing military equipment before resuming consumer car and truck production after Germany's 1945 surrender. From there, 1950 was a milestone year for Dodge: The automaker introduced its first hardtop coupe — the Coronet — and entered the NASCAR fray for the first time. In the nearly three-quarters of a century since, Dodge joined the muscle car party with asphalt-scorching monsters like the Charger and Daytona and helped welcome the first of a long-lived series of Chrysler slant six engines with the 1960 Dart.

Dodge also was a big player in introducing four-wheel drive to the truck-buying public when it introduced the Power Wagon in 1946. In the years since then, Dodge contributed many additional gems to the domestic vehicle market, several of which were powered by impressive engines that don't quite get the respect they deserve.