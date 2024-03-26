Defender OCTA Is A V8 Twin Turbo Engine SUV Beast To Prove Electric Isn't Everything
Named after the octahedral shape of a diamond (yes, really), the new Defender OCTA was just announced by Land Rover. The automaker not only claims that it will be equipped with a twin-turbo V8, but it will be the highest horsepower and toughest vehicle to ever wear the Defender name. However, that specific horsepower figure has not yet been divulged. For reference; the current Defender, when equipped with a 5.0-liter V8, makes up to 518 horsepower.
In addition to the V8 heft under the hood, the Defender OCTA will feature a number of "diamond-inspired" graphics. The Defender will also feature titanium details in its new look. Mark Cameron, the Managing Director of the Defender, said of the diamond motif: "The Defender OCTA name and signature graphic are representative of the vehicle's strength, resilience and desirability — inspired by the vehicle's diamond-like tough luxury credentials. The new signature graphic is particularly significant as it will be the first time it is seen on a Defender vehicle — and it will identify all flagship Defender models in the future."
The future Defender
As many other automakers start to retire big V8s in favor of electrified hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or fully-electric drivetrains, Land Rover appears to not be afraid to buck the trend, at least somewhat. It's worth noting that Land Rover has already started a waitlist for the EV version of its Range Rover SUV. Plug-in variants also exist in its lineup
Given the existing V8 Defender's already somewhat steep entry price of $111,500, the OCTA variants will probably eclipse that number by a fair margin — pending Land Rover's full reveal of the vehicle later this year.
At least for Land Rover and the Defender, the allure of the V8 isn't going away anytime soon and, it looks it will be a tough as nails (or in this case, diamonds) proposition to convince the company that V8s don't belong in huge, fast luxury SUVs anymore. The Defender OCTA is part of what Land Rover is calling the "Defender Elements" series, but it is not yet known what that will entail for future Defender models.