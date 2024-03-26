Defender OCTA Is A V8 Twin Turbo Engine SUV Beast To Prove Electric Isn't Everything

Named after the octahedral shape of a diamond (yes, really), the new Defender OCTA was just announced by Land Rover. The automaker not only claims that it will be equipped with a twin-turbo V8, but it will be the highest horsepower and toughest vehicle to ever wear the Defender name. However, that specific horsepower figure has not yet been divulged. For reference; the current Defender, when equipped with a 5.0-liter V8, makes up to 518 horsepower.

In addition to the V8 heft under the hood, the Defender OCTA will feature a number of "diamond-inspired" graphics. The Defender will also feature titanium details in its new look. Mark Cameron, the Managing Director of the Defender, said of the diamond motif: "The Defender OCTA name and signature graphic are representative of the vehicle's strength, resilience and desirability — inspired by the vehicle's diamond-like tough luxury credentials. The new signature graphic is particularly significant as it will be the first time it is seen on a Defender vehicle — and it will identify all flagship Defender models in the future."