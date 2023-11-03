The Defender 130 Experience: Expert Off-Roading Tips From Land Rover's Toughest Challenge

In 2020, Land Rover revived the TReK Off-Road Competion, a tradition started in 1966 to highlight the brand's iconic 4x4 vehicles. Now in its fourth modern iteration for 2023, TReK brings together teams from dealers across the United States and Canada to foster an understanding of customer culture by learning how to truly drive the new Defender. A series of off-roading challenges and ancillary tasks scored on a time and penalties basis creates a spirit of competition between the dealer teams—not to mention for the media waves that sign up to join in on the fun, too.

This year, Land Rover held TReK at Hidden Falls Adventure Park outside of Austin, Texas, and invited me to fly out and join a media team with three other journalists I'd never met previously. Fresh off GMC's AT4Xpedition only the day before in Bozeman, Montana, I now jumped into a brand-new (almost) Defender 130 having also never previously driven one.

The new Defender became an almost de rigueur SUV in West LA almost as soon as sales began in 2020, and the combination of plasticine styling, independent rear suspension, and techy off-roading features left me curious in the meantime how this old name performs when packed full of modern goodies. Other than my curiosity about the trucks themselves, I also arrived feeling some competitive fires heating up and looked forward to testing my skills and knowledge against the other journalist teams.