10 Innovative Tanks That Redefined Battlefield Utility

This French tank was produced between 1917 and 1918 in magnificent quantities. As a small tank weighing just 7.2 tons and standing almost as tall as a modern NBA big man (measuring 7 feet to its crown), the Renault FT was cheap, agile, and pioneered many modern tank features. The roughly 4,000 built to support the waning days of the French war effort featured a fully rotating turret that encapsulated the armament and made for 360-degree firing coverage. It was the first tank built that incorporated this weaponry mobility, and the capacity for full rotation has become a staple in modern tank design. Similarly, the gearbox and engine found their way into the rear of the vehicle, with the driver positioned along the centerline in the front. Ultimately, these tanks were exported to places like Greece, Yugoslavia, and Poland and even played a role in World War II. The designs were even shared with allies to hustle along production — 1,200 were built in the United States.

The revolutionary design of these tanks transformed armored combat and led the Renault FT to rule the battlefield in World War I. It had a tail designed to keep it upright as it passed over trenches and exploded artillery divots. However, the FT's primary responsibility was traversing no man's land in support of ground pushes, and models were outfitted with one of two armaments: a Hotchkiss 7.93mm machine gun, which took on the moniker of "female," or a Puteaux SA 18 37mm short-barreled gun, which came to be known as "male."

[Featured image by U.S. National Archives and Records Administration via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public domain]