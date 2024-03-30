What Ever Happened To The Suzuki Equator Pickup Truck?

Japanese motorcycle expert and automaker Suzuki introduced the Equator in 2009. It was the first time Suzuki sold a pickup truck in America after having mild success with its small, rugged SUVs like the Samurai, Sidekick, and Grand Vitara XL-7.

Suzuki struck a deal with fellow Japanese automaker Nissan to make the Equator a production reality. Unfortuantely, the party was over by 2012 as The American Suzuki Motor Corporation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to lagging sales, a parse vehicle lineup, tightening emissions regulations, and "unfavorable exchange rates," according to the automaker.

Suzuki sold 102,000 vehicles in 2007, but the numbers declined to less than a quarter of that by 2012. The Equator wasn't the bestseller Suzuki had hoped for, selling an average of roughly 2000 Equators annually before calling it quits in 2012.

In a Car and Driver review, the Suzuki Equator received praise for its ergonomic dashboard and seven-year/100,000-mile warranty. However, the Equator's sub-$18,000 base price, genuine off-road capabilities, and stellar warranty are not enough to rescue Suzuki from declining sales and the doldrums of the global financial crisis.

[Featured Image by IFCAR via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]