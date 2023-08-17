New Nissan Frontier Reportedly Delayed, And Electric Roadmap Could Be To Blame

According to a memo shared with Automotive News, Nissan is delaying the next generation debut of its Frontier midsize pickup by two years. The latest Frontier, which rolled out for the 2022 model year, is now expected to continue production through at least 2029.

Still, that's less than half the lifespan of the previous generation Frontier, which lasted for more than fifteen years without any significant changes. With Nissan's full-size Titan being killed off after the 2024 model year, the Frontier will represent the brand's sole offering in the burgeoning pickup truck market.

The reason for the delay is widely believed to be Nissan's expansion of its all-electric vehicle lineup, called Nissan Ambition 2030. Specifically, the strategy needed to retool or reconfigure the Canton, Mississippi factory for the production of EVs for the Nissan and Infiniti brands — at a reported cost of $500 million.

Since the Frontier is also manufactured at this facility, the implementation of a newly redesigned ICE truck at the exact same time that EV production significantly ramps up could be overwhelming.