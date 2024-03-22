Did You Know Nintendo Offered Vacuum Cleaners & Instant Rice Before Video Games?

Nintendo is one of the biggest names in gaming history. The company revolutionized the medium and the gaming industry time and time again, introducing not only some of the most iconic video games and characters, but also some of the most influential and innovative consoles. It's no wonder the company has produced some of the best-selling consoles of all time.

Like many companies, Nintendo has evolved with the times. It has modernized, changed focus, and, at times, completely pivoted from one industry to another. It's well known that Nintendo started as a company over 130 years ago, and back then, they sold handmade Japanese playing cards called Hanafuda. But the story doesn't end there.

Before they started taking all your money with games, Nintendo tried to sell things that were, well, more useful for day-to-day life — like vacuum cleaners and instant rice.