Tips & Tricks To Find Parts For Your Classic Dodge
One of the oldest American car brands, Dodge has a rich history that dates back over 100 years. The company produced its first car in 1914 and has since become a renowned symbol of dependable American automobile engineering. Over the decades, Dodge has launched some truly iconic cars, like the 1970 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost. Thanks to vehicles like these, the brand has a devoted following of automobile enthusiasts.
Although Dodge has discontinued several of its popular models, interest in these cars, especially the classics, has not waned. As a result, classic Dodge cars often find takers. If you recently purchased a classic car to use as a project vehicle, as a daily driver, or for nostalgic value, you may need to restore it to ensure it stays in prime condition. While there are professionals who specialize in restoring classic cars, including Dodge models, you can source the right parts and work on the restoration yourself if you prefer a more hands-on approach and have the necessary skills.
That said, finding quality parts for your classic Dodge is far from easy. Because these vehicles are no longer in production, sourcing quality parts can be tricky. However, with a little bit of groundwork and dedication, you should be able to find the parts you need to restore your classic Dodge. To help you get started, we've put together a list of places to check.
Local automobile clubs and shows
Local automobile clubs in your area, especially ones that host shows and meet-ups for classic car enthusiasts or collectors, can help in your search for quality parts for your classic Dodge car. If you haven't come across any groups in your area, looking online can help. You can do a simple online search by typing in keywords like "classic car club" and your location. Also, keep a lookout for notices or invites to local club meets when you're at the community center, auto parts store, or city library. If you're unable to find a local car club, consider joining online forums for car enthusiasts in your state, if not your city or town.
Joining a club helps you network with like-minded people who may be able to point you to a reputable source for auto parts. You might even come across members who have their own personal inventories to sell. Keep in mind that while any auto parts you source through your connections in these clubs are likely to be of good quality, it's important that you verify the authenticity of the parts and check that you're being charged a fair price.
Social media groups
Social media is another great way to find parts for your classic Dodge. Platforms like Facebook and Instagram have communities and groups that allow sellers and buyers to exchange information, share photographs, and coordinate sales. When you join these groups or communities, you'll be able to view posts from people who might be looking to sell or give away classic car parts they don't need. That said, there are a few things you need to know before you shop on platforms like Facebook Marketplace. The most important thing to remember is that social media posts may not always be genuine.
There's always a chance you'll come across a scammer who's trying to make a quick buck by selling counterfeit auto parts to unsuspecting buyers. So, before you exchange any information with the seller, review their profile, read through the product description to verify that the details of the post seem accurate, and do a reverse image search of all posted photos to make sure they haven't been lifted from another online source. Also, if you find a post that advertises an extremely low price for a rare or expensive part, consider it a potential scam and look elsewhere. If a post seems like an outright scam to you, you can report it to the group admin or even to Facebook.
Google Lens
Another great way to find parts for your classic Dodge is by using Google Lens on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. This can come in handy, especially if you know what part you need and have an image of it. For instance, say you want wiper blades for a classic Dodge Dart car and have a reference image on your phone. All you need to do is launch the Lens app and select the image. You'll then be able to view potential matches for the product and links to the online stores selling them.
Similarly, if you come across another classic Dodge car and see an accessory that you think would make a good addition to your own vehicle, point your smartphone camera at it and capture an image. You can then search for the auto part through Lens and access a list of websites to purchase it from. The benefit of using a tool like Google Lens is that it identifies the exact auto part you want without you having to browse through multiple vendors' websites and navigate their extensive selection of products.
Salvage yards
If you're looking to restore your classic Dodge without spending too much on parts, a salvage yard might be your best bet. You can find a salvage yard near you through websites like Yelp. Before you visit one, though, make sure to check the ratings and reviews for the place. If you want to keep your salvage yard visit short, it's best to do your research beforehand and figure out what exactly you need. Keep in mind that salvage yards have a huge inventory of parts and accessories for different car models, so visiting one without a plan might result in a lot of wasted time.
If you need something specific, you can contact the salvage yard using their contact information on Google. If they have the part you need, you could request that they hold it for you if you're not able to make it to the location immediately. Many reputable salvage yards today also have their own websites, where you can look up parts meant for your car's model.
Online auctions and classifieds sites
Websites like eBay that host auctions to sell products like auto parts can be a good way to snag some affordable accessories for your classic Dodge. Other online platforms you can consider checking are Craigslist and Etsy, to name a few. Keep in mind that, while these online platforms can help you purchase auto parts at more affordable prices than what a specialty store would charge for them, you'll need to verify the authenticity and condition of the parts.
You can do this by reviewing the images posted by the seller and reading the description. Some platforms like eBay offer a money-back guarantee, so you're protected to some extent. But if you choose to make your purchase through a platform like Craigslist, it's best to purchase locally, so you get to physically evaluate the product before making a payment.
The above-mentioned sources are a good starting point if you're looking for reliable avenues to source parts for your classic Dodge. Counterfeit products, especially the ones that can affect the performance of your car, are best avoided. So, if you're unsure of the quality of a product, it's a good idea to check with another source.