Tips & Tricks To Find Parts For Your Classic Dodge

One of the oldest American car brands, Dodge has a rich history that dates back over 100 years. The company produced its first car in 1914 and has since become a renowned symbol of dependable American automobile engineering. Over the decades, Dodge has launched some truly iconic cars, like the 1970 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost. Thanks to vehicles like these, the brand has a devoted following of automobile enthusiasts.

Although Dodge has discontinued several of its popular models, interest in these cars, especially the classics, has not waned. As a result, classic Dodge cars often find takers. If you recently purchased a classic car to use as a project vehicle, as a daily driver, or for nostalgic value, you may need to restore it to ensure it stays in prime condition. While there are professionals who specialize in restoring classic cars, including Dodge models, you can source the right parts and work on the restoration yourself if you prefer a more hands-on approach and have the necessary skills.

That said, finding quality parts for your classic Dodge is far from easy. Because these vehicles are no longer in production, sourcing quality parts can be tricky. However, with a little bit of groundwork and dedication, you should be able to find the parts you need to restore your classic Dodge. To help you get started, we've put together a list of places to check.