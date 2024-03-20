Amazon Prime's Big Spring Sale 2024: The Best Deals On TVs, Electronics And More

If you loved Samsung's newly launched flagship smartphones and have been waiting for the prices to come down a bit before committing a purchase, now is that time. The company's top-tier flagship — the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra — is being offered at a 12% discount during the sale. You can get the unlocked phone (256 GB variant) for $1,149.99 instead of its regular price of $1,299.99. Similarly, the 512 GB variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is being discounted by 11%, and you can get one for $1,269.99 instead of the regular price of $1,419.99.

Those eyeing the Samsung Galaxy S24+ also have the opportunity to get the base 256 GB variant of the phone for $849.99 instead of the regular $999.99 price tag. Similarly, the 512 GB variant of this phone is available for $969.99 instead of the regular price of $1,119.99.

Meanwhile, Samsung's foldable lineup may be due for an update later this year, but if you have been waiting to get them at discounted prices, now is a good time. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 can now be bought for as little as $849.99 (256 GB) and $969.99 (512 GB). The company's flagship foldable phone — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256 GB) — is available for $1,439.99 as opposed to its original $1,799.99 price tag. The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S24 isn't part of this sale, and the only other smartphone that is being sold at discounted prices at this time is the Galaxy A25 5G. This device is going for $264.99 as opposed to its regular $299.99 price tag.