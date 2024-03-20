Amazon Prime's Big Spring Sale 2024: The Best Deals On TVs, Electronics And More
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon, which is known for hosting its periodic Prime Day sales events, has been gradually increasing the number of such sales over the past few years. What used to be an annual event until as recently as 2021 turned into a bi-annual event starting in 2022 when Amazon followed the main Prime Day Sale event (usually held every July) with an additional Prime Day sales event in October. The company continued with this tradition in 2023, hosting two Prime Day Sales events that year.
While it's too early to predict whether Amazon will continue with these two Prime Day sales in 2024, what we know now is that the company is hosting its first major sale for the year earlier than usual. For five days from March 20 to March 25, Amazon is hosting the Big Spring Sale 2024, as a part of which it is offering major discounts across a wide variety of items. For those looking forward to upgrading some of their electronic items but who missed out on last year's year-end sales, this sale is a great opportunity to get hold of those items at extremely discounted prices. From smartphones and wearables to monitors, TVs, and speakers, it looks like there is something for everything at Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2024. Here's a quick look at some of these unmissable deals.
Deals on Samsung smartphones
If you loved Samsung's newly launched flagship smartphones and have been waiting for the prices to come down a bit before committing a purchase, now is that time. The company's top-tier flagship — the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra — is being offered at a 12% discount during the sale. You can get the unlocked phone (256 GB variant) for $1,149.99 instead of its regular price of $1,299.99. Similarly, the 512 GB variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is being discounted by 11%, and you can get one for $1,269.99 instead of the regular price of $1,419.99.
Those eyeing the Samsung Galaxy S24+ also have the opportunity to get the base 256 GB variant of the phone for $849.99 instead of the regular $999.99 price tag. Similarly, the 512 GB variant of this phone is available for $969.99 instead of the regular price of $1,119.99.
Meanwhile, Samsung's foldable lineup may be due for an update later this year, but if you have been waiting to get them at discounted prices, now is a good time. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 can now be bought for as little as $849.99 (256 GB) and $969.99 (512 GB). The company's flagship foldable phone — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256 GB) — is available for $1,439.99 as opposed to its original $1,799.99 price tag. The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S24 isn't part of this sale, and the only other smartphone that is being sold at discounted prices at this time is the Galaxy A25 5G. This device is going for $264.99 as opposed to its regular $299.99 price tag.
Deals on Google Pixel smartphones
If you are not too keen on getting any of the Samsung smartphones listed above and prefer the pure Android experience that Google's Pixel smartphones offer, there are a handful of these devices on offer too. The Google devices you can buy for discounted prices during this sale include the latest generation Pixel smartphones: the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel 8. Older devices that are also included are the Pixel 7a and the Pixel Fold.
The base 128 GB variant of the Google Pixel 8 Pro now costs $749 (instead of $999.99), while the 256 GB variant will set you back by $809, which is a 25% discount over its regular price of $1,059. The top-end 512 GB variant of the phone is now available for $919 instead of $1,179. As for the Google Pixel 8, both the storage options for this phone are being made available at discounted prices. The base 128 GB variant — which originally launched for $699.99 — is now $200 cheaper and can be purchased for as little as $499.99. Similarly, the 256 GB variant of the Google Pixel 8 — originally priced at $759.99 — is now 26% cheaper and can be purchased for $559.99. That's a $200 discount over the launch price of the phone.
Originally launched at $499.99, the 128 GB Pixel 7a is now being made available for just $374 — which is a significant 25% discount over its launch price. Lastly, we have the 256 GB Pixel Fold which is now going for $1,289.99 as opposed to its usual $1,799 price tag.
Deals on Bose Headphones and Speakers
Bose's audio products have been critically acclaimed for their excellent sound quality, and several of the company's popular products are available at discounted prices during the ongoing Big Spring Sale. The top pick among Bose's products is the company's flagship QuietComfort wireless noise-canceling headphones, which are being sold at a 12% discount. These headphones usually cost $429 but are available for just $379 as part of the ongoing sale.
If you are not a fan of these bulky, over-the-ear headphones and prefer something more pocketable, there are the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless noise-canceling earbuds. These earbuds — usually priced at $299 — are now available at a 17% discount and cost $249. There are three color options too: White Smoke, Moonstone Blue, and Black.
Bose's popular compact Bluetooth speakers are also part of the Big Spring Sale 2024, and the product — which usually costs $149 — is now on sale for $129, a 13% discount. These speakers are also available in multiple color options: green, Stone Blue, White Smoke, Chilled Lilac, and black.
Deals on Samsung monitors
It's not just Samsung's smartphones that are going at discounted prices at Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2024. The company's wide range of computer monitors are also being sold at discounted rates. Among the more interesting models is the 49-inch Odyssey G9 Series curved monitor, which now costs $899.99 instead of $1,299.99. Another Odyssey Series monitor on sale is the 27-inch Odyssey G65B QHD monitor which is now available for $399.99 instead of its regular $699.99 price tag.
If you are looking for an affordable curved gaming monitor, Samsung's 27-inch S39C monitor could be yours for as little as $166.88, which is significantly cheaper than its regular price of $229.99. There is also something affordable for those seeking a business-focused monitor: the 27-inch Samsung S33GC series monitor is going for $139.99 instead of its regular price tag of $189.99.
If you need a curved monitor that looks different and also boasts Ultra-WQHD resolution, you may also consider the 34-inch ViewFinity S65TC monitor that is now 44% cheaper at $449.99 compared to its usual price of $799.99. Those seeking a good-looking, feature-loaded professional grade UHD capable monitor should consider the 32-inch ViewFinity S80PB Series monitor that is being sold for $479.99 instead of $679.99.
Best TV deals
Smart TVs are a big part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024 with models from brands like Amazon, TCL, and Insignia offered at discounted prices. Let's start with TCL which is offering massive discounts on its large-screen models. Take the case of the company's 98-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart TV, which will now cost you only $1,998, as opposed to its older $3,999.99 price tag. The company's 75-inch Q6 series QLED Smart TV is on sale for $599.99 (instead of $799.99).
Amazon's Fire TV 4-Series 4K Smart TVs are also part of the sale with the top-end 55-inch model going for $339.99 — a good 35% discount over its regular price of $519.99. Similarly, the 50-inch model will set you back by $299.99 instead of its regular price of $449.99. The smallest of the 4-series models is the 43-inch model which now costs $229.99 instead of $369.99. Amazon is also selling its cheaper 2-Series Fire TVs at discounted prices. The 40-inch model — which usually costs $249.99 — is now 28% cheaper at $178.99.
As for Insignia, the brand is selling its large-screened, Fire TV-ready, 55-inch F30 Series TV at a 31% discount; that's $239.99 as opposed to its original $349.99. The smaller 50-inch model is also part of the deal and now costs $209.99 instead of $299.99.
Other noteworthy electronics deals
Samsung, Google, and Bose are not the only companies offering their products at discounted prices during the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024. Brands like Anker and Sony have also offered big discounts on several of their products.
Anker products offered at discounted prices include several from the company's SoundCore lineup of headphones and earbuds, including the Space A40 noise-canceling earbuds that are now available for $49 as opposed to $99.99, a massive 51% off. Similarly, the Life Q30 headphones are now available for $55.99 instead of $79.99. The more expensive Space Q45 headphones are offered at $99.99 instead of $149.99.
Anker's charging accessories are also part of the sale and the most notable ones on discount include the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery, which is being sold at a 43% discount and now costs just $39.98 instead of $69.99. The company's 12-in-1 Anker 575 USB hub is now going for $64.99 as opposed to $99.99. A variety of Sony products are also on sale right now, with the notable ones being the WH-1000XM4 headphones that cost $248 (instead of $349.99), LinkBuds S TWS which now cost $148 (instead of $199.99), and the Sony HT-S400 soundbar with a subwoofer that is going for $198 (instead of $299.99).