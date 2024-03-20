5 Deals On DeWalt Tools You Won't Want To Miss During Amazon's 2024 Big Spring Sale

Right now is a great time to buy tools if you have some big home improvement projects coming up. Amazon is currently hosting a massive Spring Sale event that runs from March 20-25, 2024. These discounts extend to all kinds of different products, but there are some particularly good deals when it comes to power tools from one major brand in particular — DeWalt.

DeWalt, which is owned by Stanley Black & Decker, is widely considered to be one of the better pro-grade brands on the market. While the company does make several useful products that aren't power tools, it has a well-deserved reputation for the force, durability, and overall engineering of its cordless tools. I own and regularly use many of these tools myself, so I can personally attest to their quality.

The one major drawback to buying DeWalt has always been that the black-and-yellow branded tools tend to be a fair bit more expensive than those on offer from the competition. That's why it's always so exciting when they go on sale. Several DeWalt power tools have been marked down considerably during the Amazon Spring Sale, with discounts ranging from 16% to 46% off. Some of these discounts only amount to a couple of bucks, but there are a few really good deals that collectors definitely won't want to miss.