5 Deals On DeWalt Tools You Won't Want To Miss During Amazon's 2024 Big Spring Sale
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Right now is a great time to buy tools if you have some big home improvement projects coming up. Amazon is currently hosting a massive Spring Sale event that runs from March 20-25, 2024. These discounts extend to all kinds of different products, but there are some particularly good deals when it comes to power tools from one major brand in particular — DeWalt.
DeWalt, which is owned by Stanley Black & Decker, is widely considered to be one of the better pro-grade brands on the market. While the company does make several useful products that aren't power tools, it has a well-deserved reputation for the force, durability, and overall engineering of its cordless tools. I own and regularly use many of these tools myself, so I can personally attest to their quality.
The one major drawback to buying DeWalt has always been that the black-and-yellow branded tools tend to be a fair bit more expensive than those on offer from the competition. That's why it's always so exciting when they go on sale. Several DeWalt power tools have been marked down considerably during the Amazon Spring Sale, with discounts ranging from 16% to 46% off. Some of these discounts only amount to a couple of bucks, but there are a few really good deals that collectors definitely won't want to miss.
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Kit
A drill is one of the most important tools in any workshop; it's essential for everything from woodworking and basic home maintenance to construction and auto repair. There are currently two deals on offer in Amazon's spring sale that include a DeWalt cordless drill. The first simply includes the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill along with a battery, charger, and carrying bag at 45% off, putting the price at $99. The drill is quite powerful. It delivers 300 unit watts of power and has a 2-speed transmission that ranges from 0-450 RPM and 0-1,500 RPM. It also has a ½" single sleeve ratcheting chuck, and ergonomic handle, and three LED lights for visibility.
This isn't a bad deal by any measure, but the better sale is the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit, which has everything in the first kit as well as an impact driver and a second battery. This is currently on sale for 42% off at $139. That's a whole lot of extra value for only an additional $40. You can get by with just a drill for most basic household repairs, but a good impact driver can cut way down on your labor time when doing a large project like building a deck or a shed. This is the same kit that I use in all of my woodworking and I've yet to encounter a material these tools didn't tackle with ease.
DeWalt 4.0 Ah DeWalt 20V Max Batteries (two-pack)
You can never have too many batteries, which is where Amazon's two-pack 4.0 Ah 20V Max Batteries sale comes in. These are more than double the size and capacity of the 1.5 Ah batteries that come in the drill/driver kits, meaning that they will deliver more power and last longer. This is a good thing to have in general, but it's especially nice if you plan on using larger, more energy-draining tools such as a circular saw (which you will also find on this list.)
Power tool batteries are quite expensive and usually make up a significant portion of the cost when it comes to purchasing cordless tools. This is why many craftspeople prefer to choose a power tool brand and stick with it. This goes double for DeWalt's 20V Max batteries. I use these batteries almost daily and can attest that they are of excellent quality, but they're also a little expensive.
The 4.0 Ah two-pack usually has an MSRP of $239, but Amazon currently has them listed at 46% off for the Spring Sale, so right now you can get them for $129. This is a hard deal to pass on if you're planning to invest heavily in DeWalt's system of cordless tools.
DeWalt 20V Max Circular Saw
Another great tool to have in your arsenal is a circular saw. It might not be quite as precise as the table saw when it comes to rip-cuts or a miter saw when it comes to crosscuts, but the circular saw's handheld design gives it a versatility of movement that is second to none. This makes it ideal for cutting large materials that would be difficult to fit on its bigger counterparts. Furthermore, a cordless model is also easy to take with you to job sites where electricity isn't readily available. The circular saw also tends to be a fair bit cheaper than its larger siblings–especially when one can be found on sale.
Amazon currently has the DeWalt 20V Max Circular Saw on sale for $99 at 38% off. That is a $60 savings. The saw itself is quite impressive, too; it uses a mid-sized 6.5" carbide-tipped blade and has a motor that can produce speeds up to 5,150 rpm. It comes with a magnesium shoe that is designed to be both strong and lightweight and has a bevel capacity that ranges from zero to 50 degrees. This means that the saw has both the power and the adjustability to be used in a wide range of applications. It also has a retractable protective sheath over the blade which keeps the teeth from getting dull while the tool is stored and helps to protect you from coming into contact with the blade.
DeWalt 6-Gallon Pancake Air Compressor
Not all tools rely on batteries. There are a great many pneumatically powered tools out there that require the use of an air compressor. Air-powered tools have the downside of being tethered but there are a few benefits, as well: they're usually stronger, they don't need to be recharged, and they tend to be a lot cheaper. Air compressors are also good for filling up tires, cleaning up your workspace, and any number of other applications.
A DeWalt Pancake Air Compressor is currently on sale for $159 during Amazon's 2024 Spring Sale. That's 27% off of the standard $219 price. This 6-gallon tank can deliver up to 165 PSI which is an ideal power level for supporting a wide variety of basic pneumatic tools. It has a high-efficiency motor that is designed to be able to start up quickly and easily even in cold weather, as well as several other features. The model has a 78.5 dBA noise level, comes with high flow regular and couplers, and has an oil-free pump which makes for easy maintenance. There are certainly cheaper air compressors out there, but it's rare for the DeWalt models to come down this low.
DeWalt 10-inch Table Saw
There are few investments as important for those who are aiming to get serious about woodworking as a table saw. They are expensive, but a good one can last decades, so you really want to make sure to choose a saw that fits all of your needs. The DeWalt 10-inch Table Saw is an excellent tool. It has a 32.5" rip capacity and a 15 amp motor to ensure that you have plenty of power to make any cut you might need. It also comes with just about everything you need to get started: a 10-inch 24-tooth carbide blade, a rolling stand, a push stick, a miter gauge, a rip fence, two blade wrenches, and a blade guard.
The saw has a few other features as well; it can cut at a zero to 50-degree bevel and has a pair of extension rails so you can comfortably make rip-cuts on boards that are wider than the table itself. Amazon currently has the DeWalt 10-inch Table Saw on sale for 18% off at $549. That might not seem like a huge discount compared to some of the other sales, but that means you would be saving $120 from the regular price of $669.
Our methodology
I've been building custom furniture for five years and I've been doing home repairs for even longer. In order to construct this list, I looked at the DeWalt tools that were currently discounted as part of Amazon's Spring Sale event. I primarily use DeWalt tools in my home shop and relied on my personal knowledge in order to choose five power tools that were both heavily discounted and have a lot of general utility.