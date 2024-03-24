How To Troubleshoot Siri Not Working On Apple Watch

The Apple Watch largely relies on your paired iPhone to fetch most of its data which helps it conserve power and offload most of the heavy lifting to the phone. To work, Siri requires access to a working internet connection, and in the case of the Apple Watch, it's either through Wi-Fi or cellular data.

For Apple Watch models that lack GPS and cellular connectivity, your only option is to use a Wi-Fi network. By default, your watch connects to the same network that your iPhone uses. The Apple Watch then uses a combination of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to stay connected to your iPhone.

So, if you've been unable to trigger Siri or get it to fetch search results, be sure to check the internet settings on your watch. Tap and hold the bottom edge of your Apple Watch's screen and swipe up to access the Control Center. Here, make sure the Wi-Fi toggle is enabled and connected to a network. On your iPhone, navigate to Settings > Wi-Fi and see if it is connected to the internet as well. You don't have to share the same network across your devices. Try connecting to a different Wi-Fi network on your Apple Watch using the Settings app and test to see if Siri responds now.