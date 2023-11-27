Pros And Cons Of The New Apple Watch Double-Tap Feature

The Double Tap motion was added to watchOS 10.1 in October 2023, compatible with Apple Watch Ultra 2 as well as the Series 9 model. Users can utilize the gesture to start and stop any audio playback they have running, begin and end calls, respond to notifications, and use a range of their device's other important functions.

This thumb-and-forefinger feature is made possible by the S9 processor, which also gives users the capacity to consult Siri without the need for an internet connection. Potential users may be wondering, then, just how useful this new gesture will be. After all, our devices tend to be full of features that range from useful on a daily basis to never touched.

Whether you'll be constantly double-tapping in this new way is very much a personal matter. What we can do, though, is take a closer look at the functionality's pros and cons to see whether it's something that will be worth enabling for you.