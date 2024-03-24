The Secret Behind Why Cops Touch Tail Lights During Traffic Stops

Traffic stops are a familiar reality of a motorist's life. According to Stanford University's Stanford Open Policing Project, there are around 20 million such stops every year on roads in the United States, or approximately 50,000 (on average) every day. While these can be entirely routine stops of perfectly law-abiding drivers, there's no denying that they can be nerve-wracking.

"Why me," you might think. "What have I done? Why did the officer touch my tail lights as they approached the vehicle?" In the moment during a stop, a motorist's mind might be full of questions. We can't offer any answers for the first two, but as for the latter, we have some intriguing insight for you.

The taillight touch may seem to be an insignificant motion you'd barely notice, but it's actually been a very important part of the stop — and the job — for some time. Here's why police officers do this when they pull over a vehicle, as well as how the meaning and impact of the action has changed over the years as technology has become more prominent.