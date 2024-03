Here's What The Icons And Numbers Mean On Your Milwaukee Drill

The general operation of a power drill isn't rocket science: you squeeze the trigger, the bit spins, you put holes in things. However, that only applies when all you're doing is putting a hole in something, and you don't especially care how big or deep the hole is. If you're looking to do more detail-oriented work, you should take a close look at the tool. Most power tools have multiple functions and settings that can help you do your best work.

For example, if you're using a Milwaukee-branded drill/driver or hammer drill/driver, you may notice a variety of small symbols patterned around the device's tip and handle. By learning what these symbols mean and how they affect your drill's functions, you can set your drill to best suit the material you're working with and the size and depth of the hole you're shooting for. For even more useful info, check out our close look at the history of Milwaukee Tools.