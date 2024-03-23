Here's What The Icons And Numbers Mean On Your Milwaukee Drill

The Milwaukee drill/driver, as the name implies, can be used for both drilling holes into materials and driving fasteners into existing holes. To use these functions, you need to set the device's onboard selector for your preferred mode and power level.

The modes are marked around the torque selector collar behind the device's tip. According to the Milwaukee drill/driver owner's manual (PDF), if you want to use the drilling mode, you need to turn the selector collar to the drill symbol so it lines up with the selector arrow on the top of the device. It looks like a little left-pointing arrow with some diagonal lines on it.

If you want to use the driver mode, you need to turn the selector collar to one of the numbers printed around it. These numbers are the clutch settings; if you're trying to drive in a larger fastener, you need to set the torque on the device higher to accommodate. For even bigger jobs, a Milwaukee hammer drill can help out with major remodels.