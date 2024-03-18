Everything Ford Fans Should Know About The Second Gen Model A

After the iconic Model T, Henry Ford's next big hit with Ford fans was the Model A. It took a while for Ford to realize that his breakthrough Model T had run its course — the company built the legendary car from 1908 all the way to 1927, making the Model T the most popular car of the 1910s — and customers were clamoring for newer, faster, and shapelier machinery to rival new cars from Buick, Chevy, and Cadillac. Ford gave the go-signal in 1926, and development began on the much-awaited successor to the beloved Tin Lizzie.

The Ford Model A debuted in 1927 for the 1928 model year, and the reception was wild. More than 10 million people greeted the Model A within a week of its introduction, and the spectacle required police to calm the frenzy and direct traffic. Henry Ford had successfully "made a lady out of the Lizzie" with the Model A, and it was the first production Ford to wear the legendary Blue Oval badge.