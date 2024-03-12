3 Ways To Make Your Own Custom Animated Desktop Wallpapers

Out of the various options for building and sharing animated desktop wallpapers, the Wallpaper Engine program is arguably the most popular of the bunch.

This comprehensive piece of wallpaper-centric software is available to install on PCs through the Steam storefront, where it has amassed an overwhelmingly positive user score out of roughly 700,000 reviews. The quality of Wallpaper Engine is undeniable, but it's worth noting that this option isn't free. Interested customers must pay $3.99 in order to purchase and use the application.

Though Wallpaper Engine costs a couple bucks to access, it ships complete with just about every single feature that users might need in order to create their own animated wallpaper. The software offers a refined wallpaper editor that includes a preset template for animated projects, and users can additionally import files, add effects, and develop scenes across multiple layers. Wallpaper Engine's Steam-based integration also allows users to easily share and use other user-created wallpapers through the Steam Workshop.

One of the best parts of working with Wallpaper Engine is that its functions are largely self-contained, rather than requiring use of a PC's settings. Selecting a wallpaper in the application will set it as the desktop's new wallpaper without overwriting the OS-level wallpaper that is already there.

These animated wallpapers can even remain displayed without launching Wallpaper Engine, as the software runs with an incredibly low profile in the background. Of course, users can just as easily access the program to swap, edit, or turn off their Wallpaper Engine-created home screens at a moment's notice.