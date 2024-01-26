How To Set Up A Live Wallpaper On iPhone
Everyone has a smartphone these days, making customization more essential than ever. You don't want a device that looks like everyone else's, so things like widgets and other customization settings go a long way in making your phone unique. Another good way of customizing your phone is an eye-catching wallpaper or background, something you can change on your phone and even your smartwatch.
Sure, you can select one of the various default iOS images, but using an image that means something to you makes it more significant. While wallpapers have been around for decades, you can do more than choose a static photo. You can pick a video or even a live image as your wallpaper, which can make you feel like part of Harry Potter's Wizarding World, with their moving newspaper images. If you have an Android phone, here's how you can use a live wallpaper. If you have an iPhone, this guide is for you.
How to set up a live wallpaper on iPhone
To set a live wallpaper on your iPhone, you first have to:
- Go to Settings
- Select Wallpaper
- Tap Choose a New Wallpaper
- On the right-hand side, select Live
- Now, you can choose from the default live wallpapers available.
If you want to make your own live wallpaper using an image you already have, then scroll down to the Live Photos album and select a live image from there.
If there is a video on your camera roll you want to use as a live wallpaper, you need a third-party app to do so. intoLive is one such app that allows you to pick any video you've taken and edit it down to a live wallpaper format up to 5 seconds long. Once you have selected and edited the video, you can choose it inside Settings and use it as your new live wallpaper.