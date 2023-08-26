5 Of The Best Apple Watch Face Apps

Buddywatch is a great Apple Watch face app, but many of its best features are locked behind a premium subscription. The subscription costs $2.99 per week, $6.99 per month, or $49.99 per year. When you launch the app for the first time, you'll be asked if you want to start a free trial, but you can skip this option to use the app without paying.

The home page displays watch face categories such as Zodiac Signs, Beaches, Dragon Egg, and Top of the week. Premium faces are distinguished by a gold crown. The app boasts a unique feature called Buddy AI that helps you find a watch face to match your outfit. Just snap a photo of what you're wearing, and the app will display matching faces. You can also design your own watch face in the app, but you'll need a subscription to use this feature.

Buddywatch doesn't make it easy to discover new watch faces, but there is a trick for finding the best ones. Tap the search button at the top, and then tap the filter button next to the search bar to filter by your Apple Watch model and categories like Casual, Classy, Essential, Health, Nightlife, and more. When you tap a watch face, the app even suggests matching Apple Watch bands.