Why Steam Is Downloading So Slow (And What You Can Do To Fix It)

The most likely cause for slow Steam downloads is a problem with your internet. If you've got a shaky internet connection, then it's kind of a given that your games will take a ridiculously long time to download. There's not much you can do there besides getting a better internet plan, unfortunately, though if your connection is supposed to be better, then there may be a service outage in your area. In this case, call your provider for more information.

You might also be on a metered connection if your access is limited, though this can actually be remedied through your computer itself.

Daniel Trock/SlashGear

Open your Windows settings. Click Network & Internet. Click Wi-Fi. Click your current connection to open its settings. In your internet settings, turn off the Metered connection toggle.

However, if you've got an otherwise strong internet, then the problem may be within Steam itself, either in how its download settings are configured or on the server side. It's also possible that the cause has nothing to do with your network and could instead be related to your computer's processing prowess. There are quite a few potential culprits in the crime of slow Steam downloads, but the good news is that most of them are very fixable.