Is Messenger Down (Or Is It Just You)? Here's How To Tell

Facebook, to this day, has a massive daily user base and is still regarded as one of the most popular social media services out there. By association, this makes Facebook Messenger — which comes built into the Facebook platform — just as widely used. Technically, you can even use Messenger without a Facebook account after a bit of finagling.

Of course, given the number of people who get on the messaging app on a regular basis, you're bound to run into potential errors, such as getting logged out and being unable to log in, no matter how many times you enter the correct password. There also may be issues with your internet connection, computer, or mobile device that you normally use to access Messenger. Whatever the technical glitch is, there are lots of ways you can check if what you're going through is a system-wide outage or if it's something that's only happening on your end.

The first thing you should absolutely do is check if Facebook is down. Since Facebook and Messenger go hand-in-hand, it's very likely that both are unavailable at the same time. Similarly, you can also test other Meta-owned platforms to see if any are currently on the fritz as well. If Instagram is down and giving a "Couldn't refresh feed" error, then it's possible that you have a massive outage on your hands.

If checking Facebook, Instagram, and other Meta products doesn't reveal much, below are other things you can do online to see what's going on with Facebook Messenger.