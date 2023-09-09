Is Instagram Down (Or Is It Just You)? Here's How To Tell

If you are an active Instagram user, one of the more annoying things to happen is for the mobile app to inexplicably stop working properly, leaving you unable to upload photos or videos, refresh your main Instagram feed, or load posts and stories.

This occurrence is unfortunately common for most social media platforms as most features offered through services like Instagram routinely get updated by developers behind the scenes, which may momentarily cause them to malfunction. It could also be due to non-Instagram-related forces, such as sudden loss of internet connectivity or other mobile device-related issues.

If you're not sure if Instagram is actually experiencing a server downtime — scheduled or otherwise — or if the problem you're encountering with the app is specific to your internet or gadget situation, there are a few things you can do to check.