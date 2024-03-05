How To Fix Instagram's 'Couldn't Refresh Feed' Error (Most Of The Time)

The first thing to check when your feed isn't refreshing is your internet. Try opening a different app on your phone or a website. If everything else works normally, there's likely an issue with the app itself. Rather than waiting it out, you can clear out Instagram's cache from the phone settings menu or log out and log back in. This often works if it's a temporary glitch.

If no other apps or websites load, there could be a problem with your Wi-Fi. This might require resetting your router or contacting your internet service provider. It's also not uncommon when out and about for your phone to attempt to connect to a network that requires permission to access. Ensure you're on a trusted network, and try refreshing your feed again.

Lastly, go into the App Store, which hopefully isn't also down, and make sure there isn't an update for Instagram. Receiving the "Couldn't refresh feed" error is commonly caused because you're not running the latest version of the app. If the update doesn't work or there isn't an update, the issue is likely because of something on Meta's end. Unfortunately, that means you have to play the waiting game.