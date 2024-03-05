Facebook, Instagram, Messenger And Threads Are Down In Huge Outage
Nope, it's not just you, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads — three of Meta's popular services are down right now. Data from Downdetector indicates that troubles at Meta began at around 10:00 ET.
Most people experiencing the downtime were abruptly booted out of their feeds and timelines and completely logged off both services. People trying to log back in couldn't do so, and attempts to reset the password also failed.
Meta's own status page indicates that five of the company's major tools and platforms are facing what it describes as "major disruptions". The services that have been confirmed to be facing downtime include Meta's admin center, Facebook's login service (which probably explains why most users have been logged off), graph API, WhatsApp's Business API, and Meta's marketing API. Facebook Messenger is also down for many users as they have been logged off the service.
Meta's most popular platform — WhatsApp doesn't seem to have been affected by this outage as of now and is still up and running even as we draft this article. WhatsApp for Business, which is a separate service, however, seems to have been affected.
What is causing this outage?
It is still too early to know the exact reasons behind this latest outage, and the reasons should come to light in the next few hours. Andy Stone, the Communications Director at Meta has acknowledged the issue and tweeted that the company is working on fixing the issue now.
We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now.
— Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024
It remains to be seen how long it takes for Meta to bring back all affected services online. Such downtimes have occured in the past, and it usually takes several hours for them to get back online.
This is a developing story...