Facebook, Instagram, Messenger And Threads Are Down In Huge Outage

Nope, it's not just you, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads — three of Meta's popular services are down right now. Data from Downdetector indicates that troubles at Meta began at around 10:00 ET.

Most people experiencing the downtime were abruptly booted out of their feeds and timelines and completely logged off both services. People trying to log back in couldn't do so, and attempts to reset the password also failed.

Meta's own status page indicates that five of the company's major tools and platforms are facing what it describes as "major disruptions". The services that have been confirmed to be facing downtime include Meta's admin center, Facebook's login service (which probably explains why most users have been logged off), graph API, WhatsApp's Business API, and Meta's marketing API. Facebook Messenger is also down for many users as they have been logged off the service.

Meta's most popular platform — WhatsApp doesn't seem to have been affected by this outage as of now and is still up and running even as we draft this article. WhatsApp for Business, which is a separate service, however, seems to have been affected.