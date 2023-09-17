Is The Apple App Store Down (Or Is It Just You)? Here's How To Tell

If you own an Apple device —iPhone, iPad, Mac, or the Apple Watch— Apple's App Store is the only source of apps for your device, which means it's a fairly big deal if you're unable to access it. You'll be missing out on camera and editing apps, games, and productivity tools that'll help you make the most of your device or nifty updates that'll improve your current experience.

If the App Store won't load even after a couple of attempts or you find that you've been logged out and can't get back in, there could be a problem with the site itself. Downtimes or server outages are common to software services, and the App Store is no exception. But there's also a chance that the problem is from your end— a spotty internet connection could be the reason you can't access the App Store, or you might need to clear the app cache to free up space for the app to work correctly.

Those are only a few of several reasons why the App Store might be acting up, but there are a few simple things you can do to narrow down the origin of the problem. The first is to be sure that it's not you, it's them. Here's how.