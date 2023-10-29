Is Facebook Down (Or Is It Just You)? Here's How To Tell

Facebook, much like any other social media platform that has an incredibly high daily user count, is bound to run into technical difficulties, likely due to the labor-intensive process of maintaining fully functioning servers big enough to accommodate a massive surge of activity happening all at once. It could also be caused by minor hiccups due to features being beta-tested behind the scenes. Some of these inevitable issues may affect only a small portion of users, while others may plague the entire platform, causing a complete outage.

Of course, it's also posible to experience glitches that are true only for the individual. Perhaps internet connectivity is spotty, or maybe there's something wrong with the mobile device the Facebook app is being accessed from. No matter what's causing the platform to go down on your end, there's a multitude of ways to find out whether it's a site-wide mishap or just an isolated incident.

Below are some places online you can check to see if Facebook is down. These suggestions also apply to checking if Instagram is down, since it's Facebook's sister company.