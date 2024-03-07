Periscope Lens Explained (And How It Differs From Other Lenses)

Cellphones with cameras began to arise in the year 2000, with the launch of Samsung's SCH-V200, capable of taking a limited number of shots at a formidable 0.35 megapixels. For those serious about photography at the time, needless to say, that was far from sufficient.

Today's smartphones have had a way of replacing multiple devices we'd often carry around with us — cameras being one of the most prominent innovations. Almost a quarter of a century later, those mobile cameras have taken leaps and bounds: Motorola boasts that its Edge 30 Ultra is the first smartphone ever with a 200 megapixel camera.

There's more to the quality of a photograph than megapixel count, however. Some manufacturers have begun to implement periscope lenses into their devices to improve photo results, as the slender form factor of smartphones can make it difficult to implement ever-more-sophisticated cameras.

This piece will break down how the periscope lens' technology works, what it means for a smartphone in practical terms, and how it may affect performance compared to more conventional lenses. Our smartphone cameras have a range of features we may be unaware of, and this periscope technology is another example.