Everything To Know About Suzuki's $11,000 Pickup Truck

The Suzuki Carry epitomizes the old adage, "Big things come in small packages." You'll understand if you're familiar with how small these Japanese trucks are. If not, just look at the cab and seating positions in these pictures. Clearly, it doesn't provide a lot of elbow room. However, the Suzuki Carry isn't about comfort. It's in the name, in fact. The Carry is built to be utilitarian and rugged, and, believe it or not, it truly is.

The Carry has a remarkable payload capacity of 2,072 pounds. That does include the driver and passenger, but to put that in perspective, that's higher than the low-end payload capacity of the 2024 Toyota Tundra. Better still is the fact that the Carry's bed is almost 8.5 feet long. In addition, it's nearly 5.5 feet wide, and payloads can be stacked almost four feet out of the bed up the back of the cab. That means the bed is longer and wider than the 2024 Tundra's bed and the 2024 Ford F-150. You can fit a stack of full-length eight-foot 2x4s completely inside the bed of a Suzuki Carry.

It gets better, too. Three of the four sides on the Carry's bed fold down for easy access or unlimited tailgating possibilities. You could put a whole buffet on it! It also has 22 rope hooks on the bed, so packing up a secure load is no problem.