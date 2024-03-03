Everything To Know About Suzuki's $11,000 Pickup Truck
Yes, you read that correctly. Suzuki makes a compact and capable pickup truck that only costs $11,000 brand new. Before you get too excited, though, if you're reading this from the United States, you're out of luck. Just like with most of the cool Japanese Domestic Market cars we don't get here in the U.S., the Suzuki Carry is not built to meet the crash safety standards in America. It's a shame, too, because it would be an awesome solution for farmers, ranchers, construction sites, and more.
It could stand to prove a bigger point, though. America loves a huge truck. However, many truck owners never actually use them for truck stuff. Moreover, many truck owners are doing such light work that something like the Suzuki Carry would be more than sufficient for their needs. Once we dive into the details, you might be surprised by just how capable this little truck is.
Potent Payload Capacity
The Suzuki Carry epitomizes the old adage, "Big things come in small packages." You'll understand if you're familiar with how small these Japanese trucks are. If not, just look at the cab and seating positions in these pictures. Clearly, it doesn't provide a lot of elbow room. However, the Suzuki Carry isn't about comfort. It's in the name, in fact. The Carry is built to be utilitarian and rugged, and, believe it or not, it truly is.
The Carry has a remarkable payload capacity of 2,072 pounds. That does include the driver and passenger, but to put that in perspective, that's higher than the low-end payload capacity of the 2024 Toyota Tundra. Better still is the fact that the Carry's bed is almost 8.5 feet long. In addition, it's nearly 5.5 feet wide, and payloads can be stacked almost four feet out of the bed up the back of the cab. That means the bed is longer and wider than the 2024 Tundra's bed and the 2024 Ford F-150. You can fit a stack of full-length eight-foot 2x4s completely inside the bed of a Suzuki Carry.
It gets better, too. Three of the four sides on the Carry's bed fold down for easy access or unlimited tailgating possibilities. You could put a whole buffet on it! It also has 22 rope hooks on the bed, so packing up a secure load is no problem.
Small and Efficient
The Suzuki Carry uses a 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine. Like the rest of the truck, it's built for nothing more than functionality and dependability. It's no powerhouse with 95 horsepower and 99 pound-feet of torque. Sure, it's not a fearsome monster of acceleration, but it's fuel-efficient, and it'll get the job done.
As you might expect, the utilitarian nature of the Carry continues throughout the cabin. While it's not a luxurious ride experience by any stretch of the imagination, it has basic creature comforts like air conditioning and power steering. In addition, it does have dual airbags. So, while it doesn't meet U.S. safety standards, it does at least have a bit of safety in mind in its features.
Suzuki also built the Carry to last. The bed uses galvanized steel and undercoating to prevent rust and corrosion. The exhaust is built from stainless steel, too, to ensure that the Carry doesn't succumb to Mother Nature.
While we can't get these new in the U.S., it's not all bad news. The Carry has been around for a long time. It was also available as an adorable little cargo van. Older versions of the Carry and many others are old enough to be imported into the U.S. legally.