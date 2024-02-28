Best Of MWC 2024 Nominee: ZTE Nubia Pad 3D II

MWC 2024 is nearing its last day for the year, but there are still a whole lot of product reveals making the rounds. Let's take a moment to ponder ZTE's Nubia Pad 3D II tablet.

While probably best known for its smartphones like the RedMagic 7S Pro, ZTE does also produce tablets. The 5G Nubia Pad 3D II looks to build off of its predecessor — the Nubia Pad 3D — with better performance, an improved display, and a bigger battery. And it retains the ability to flip between a typical 2D presentation and an "eyewear-free" 3D one where images and video appear to pop out of the screen.

It's sort of like having a tablet with Nintendo 3DS-like 3D, where you flip a switch (or in this case, click), and suddenly what you're looking at appears to have actual depth. Except that the 3DS used the glasses-free 3D to make it look like things were set further inside of the screen, while the Nubia Pad 3D II look more like they're popping out.