Best Of MWC 2024 Nominee: ZTE Nubia Pad 3D II
MWC 2024 is nearing its last day for the year, but there are still a whole lot of product reveals making the rounds. Let's take a moment to ponder ZTE's Nubia Pad 3D II tablet.
While probably best known for its smartphones like the RedMagic 7S Pro, ZTE does also produce tablets. The 5G Nubia Pad 3D II looks to build off of its predecessor — the Nubia Pad 3D — with better performance, an improved display, and a bigger battery. And it retains the ability to flip between a typical 2D presentation and an "eyewear-free" 3D one where images and video appear to pop out of the screen.
It's sort of like having a tablet with Nintendo 3DS-like 3D, where you flip a switch (or in this case, click), and suddenly what you're looking at appears to have actual depth. Except that the 3DS used the glasses-free 3D to make it look like things were set further inside of the screen, while the Nubia Pad 3D II look more like they're popping out.
The specs powering 3D
Despite both iterations of the Nubia Pad 3D offering a 3D view without the need for any kind of special lenses, ZTE says it's greatly improved the experience with its latest tablet. A combination of a nicer 144Hz refresh rate 2.5K IPS LCD display, and AI-powered eye-tracking allegedly improves both the 3D image resolution and brightness — along with up to an 86-degree viewing angle so you don't have to be sitting directly in front of it at all times to still see the effects.
Beyond the 3D elements, the Nubia Pad 3D II carries over the same 16:10 aspect ratio and 2560x1600 resolution from its predecessor. Though the display is just a touch smaller at 12.1 inches (compared to the former's 12.4 inches). It also keeps the 8MP dual front camera, but now uses a 13MP dual rear setup instead of a 16MP one.
Rounding it all off is the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with LPDDR 5X (providing 8.5 Gbps of DRAM) and UFS 4.0 flash storage. Plus, the Pad 3D II comes with a 10,000 mAh battery with 66W quick charging — standing a bit above the original tablet's 9,070 mAh power source with 33W quick charging.