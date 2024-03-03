How To Make GIFs On Your iPhone With The Apple Shortcuts App

The Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) has been around — and its pronunciation argued about — for decades, and given its prevalence on social media it's not likely to disappear anytime soon. Even inter-company communication platforms like Slack support GIFs.

But what do you do if you can't find a pre-constructed clip to fit your needs, or you want to make your own out of a video you've taken? If you have an iPhone, it's something you can put together and do straight from your smartphone. There's no need to mess around in Photoshop.

Prepping your iPhone for it isn't even that difficult, really. No third-party apps or special websites are needed — you just need the official Shortcuts app and at least one saved video or Live Photo in your iPhone's photo library (and maybe a couple of minutes to get everything set up for the first time). In short, if it moves, and you've saved it to your library, you can turn it into an animated GIF.