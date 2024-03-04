Where To Find Your iPhone's GIF Keyboard App If It's 'Disappeared' From iMessage

The technology of text messaging paved the way for more abbreviated forms of communication. More than shortening words through "txtspeak" to fit character limits (that don't really matter much these days), a lot of people are becoming more comfortable conveying sentiments through the use of emojis, stickers, and GIFs. Why pontificate about your feelings when you can send an animated image that perfectly encapsulates your internal monologue?

If you have an iPhone, you can access photos and videos, stickers, Memojis, and other cool messaging features through the Messages app's brand-new expandable menu, signified by the "+" symbol you'll see when you open a chat thread on the messaging platform. The convenient app drawer — which became available as a Messages app revamp through the iOS 17 update — now houses all the apps you have installed that are compatible with Messages, including Apple's own #images feature, which lets you search for GIFs to send your iPhone contacts.

Alternatively, you can also download a third-party keyboard app like GIF Keyboard to broaden your message accoutrement catalog. Since it's widely known as an app compatible with Messages, it should show up in the expandable menu as a way to zhuzh up your chats. However, many iPhone users have recently reported that the GIF keyboard shortcut is nowhere to be found within the Messages app.