This iOS 17 Feature Makes Sending A Recent Photo Or Video On Your iPhone A Breeze

Anyone who communicates with people via mobile phone should know that between calling or texting someone, the latter is often the more appropriate option. Apart from allowing the sender time and space to compose their thoughts and words, it gives the recipient the freedom to read or respond to messages at their own convenience.

Back in the early days of cellphone technology, you were limited to sending text via SMS and then later, multimedia messages (MMS), which included images, video, and audio files. Now that the app stores are teeming with third-party mobile messaging services that offer the ability to do so much more, it's only right that the primary text app that comes built into your mobile device gets regular updates to compete. At the very least, you want to be able to send more personal messages with a bit more oomph.

Thanks to the release of iOS 17, iPhone users have been able to enjoy a new and improved version of the Messages app. Apart from being able to use your own handwriting in a text message or create custom animated stickers to send instead of regular emoticons, you now have access to several useful features, presented in a more organized user interface. One of the more significant updates is the brand-new expandable menu that contains all Messages-compatible apps that can be used to enhance your text chats. Incidentally, it's also rigged to make sending photos and videos to your iPhone contacts a more hassle-free process.