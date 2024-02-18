The PIN Settings You'll Want To Change After Updating To Android 14

While Android 14 included updates that enhance the user experience across the board, security was a big focus. One feature that Google pursued to improve upon the security behind unlocking your phone is an auto-unlock feature on all PINs that are at least six digits long.

The problem? There's a visual cue that indicates when your pin is six digits long, not six digits and longer, exactly six digits. With PINs shorter than or longer than six, the phone displays the usual "Enter" arrow that you must hit to confirm your code. With a six-digit PIN, this arrow disappears, which alerts anyone spying over your shoulder to the exact number of digits your input is.

This feels like a big oversight on the part of Google's security team, as the whole point is not to give anyone any hints about how long your PIN is or what your PIN could be. While security-minded users will likely be smart about setting their six-digit PIN, more casual consumers may go for the easy-to-remember string: the six-digit birthday of two numbers each for the month, day, and year.

It's best to just turn this feature off, which, thankfully, is easy to do. As you're inputting your new six-digit PIN, a checkbox appears that you can easily uncheck.