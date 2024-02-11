5 Android Features You Should Try Out Next Time You Go Camping

Camping offers a much-needed escape from the lives we live surrounded by technology. While it is true that the sheer number of gadgets around us often lean towards being gimmicks, certain gizmos can add value to our outdoor expeditions. Amidst the slew of technological marvels we carry around is our smartphone — the most unassuming yet versatile tool that our lives have gotten so dependent on. Android phones have evolved over the years from being mere communication devices to offering features you didn't even know could be helpful.

From helping you plan the best route ahead of time to providing access to emergency services in dire situations, here are five ways you can use your Android phone on your next camping trip to make it as convenient as it could be enjoyable. It's important to consider that while most of the tasks we're going to talk about below can be undertaken on virtually any Android device, some phones have these features baked into the operating system by default, and others may require third-party apps or services to follow through.