5 Of The Coolest Widebody JDM Cars And Kits

Installing a widebody kit is one of the loudest and most obvious ways to modify your JDM vehicle. These add-ons make your car wider, so you can install wider tires for better grip and traction and improve your aerodynamics, increasing your car's stability at higher speeds.

Some recommend installing a widebody kit after upgrades like improved suspension, wider tires and tracks, and a more powerful engine. However, the visual effect of widebody kits is irresistible for some tuner owners, who prioritize installing them over mechanical upgrades. Furthermore, many iconic vehicles in movies, TV shows, and games also feature widebody kits, making more people want to install them on their similar cars without adding other modifications.

Whether you're adding it to maximize your car's current modifications or you just want your car to look cool, a widebody kit is a great addition to make your vehicle unique. These are some of the coolest widebody kits you can get for your JDM car.