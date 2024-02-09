5 Smartphone Apps To Keep You Safe When Traveling Abroad

You have an international trip coming up, and you're excited and maybe a little nervous, which is understandable. After all, you get to immerse yourself in unfamiliar sites and experience a new culture. Traveling to a new country can be a daunting experience. However, smartphones have made it easier, given that you can book last-minute air tickets to different cities after you've reached your primary destination, look up the best local spots to eat, walk to nearby attractions, and even learn the local language through apps like Duolingo and Babbel.

That said, despite how well you may have planned out your travel, things can still go wrong. Fortunately, though, there are a number of apps that are designed to keep you safe while you're traveling abroad. SlashGear has listed some of these apps below, based on user reviews and first-hand experience. You'll also find a detailed methodology that explains how these apps were evaluated and selected toward the end of this list.