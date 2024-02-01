Apple Promises 600 Apps For Vision Pro: Here Are The Ones We're Looking Forward To The Most

Apple's ambitious Vision Pro headset is due to hit the market on February 2, and the company has revealed more information about the 600+ apps that will be available at launch. The headset is a high-end offering designed to seamlessly blend work, interaction, and entertainment. It doesn't feature controllers, instead relying on hand tracking and movement for navigating the interface.

One major plus is the number of apps available for the device, even if they do overlap with Apple's other platforms. If Apple stays true to form, the apps will be highly polished and functional, including the VR-specific ones. Other standalone headsets have had decent hardware available, but struggled due to the limited number of apps available to them, and the quality of the apps they do have.

Although reviewers have positive things to say about the hardware on offer, it is ultimately the available content which will decide if the Apple Vision Pro becomes a success, or an outlandishly expensive shelf ornament.