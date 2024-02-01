5 Android Phone Accessories You'll Want For Your Next Camping Trip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Phones go everywhere with us now — it's just the nature of the technological beast. However, going out into the wilderness with your phone can prove to be a challenge if you do not bring the right accessories to keep it safe and usable. You don't want your phone to die while in the midst of recording wildlife or using one of the essential camping apps like a plant identifier or the weather.

Though many types of high-tech camping accessories will take your camping experience to the next level, along with some pretty awesome outdoor gadgets you can use year-round, there is the specific gear you'll need that works directly with your Android phone. Based on our own hands-on experience, as well as a variety of reviews from users, here are five phone accessories you'll want to have on hand for your next camping trip. A more detailed explanation of our methodology can be found at the bottom of this article.