5 Android Phone Accessories You'll Want For Your Next Camping Trip
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Phones go everywhere with us now — it's just the nature of the technological beast. However, going out into the wilderness with your phone can prove to be a challenge if you do not bring the right accessories to keep it safe and usable. You don't want your phone to die while in the midst of recording wildlife or using one of the essential camping apps like a plant identifier or the weather.
Though many types of high-tech camping accessories will take your camping experience to the next level, along with some pretty awesome outdoor gadgets you can use year-round, there is the specific gear you'll need that works directly with your Android phone. Based on our own hands-on experience, as well as a variety of reviews from users, here are five phone accessories you'll want to have on hand for your next camping trip. A more detailed explanation of our methodology can be found at the bottom of this article.
Allpowers Portable 100W Solar Panel
The simplicity of camping gives you the opportunity to go out into nature with minimal provisions such as food and shelter. There may be times when a portable power station won't be necessary, which can save you space. However, you will likely want to charge your phone, especially if you're using it for music or directions on a hike. You can charge your phone right from the power source by using Allpowers Portable 100W Solar Panel, which goes for $194 on Amazon and comes with a 4.4 out of five-star review.
The solar panel folds down to approximately 13 by 8 inches, so it's easy to store when you don't need it. To connect your Android phone to the solar panel, you only need your USB phone charger. It plugs right into a 5V port. Better yet, the panel comes with two 5V ports and an 18V port, so you can charge two phones and a laptop or a 12V car battery if need be.
Blavor Solar Charger Power Bank
With camping, sometimes come other activities like hiking or fishing, and you may find yourself in need of a more portable and versatile power bank. However, you'll still want one that can recharge itself, so you don't have the hassle of trying to find another power source when it runs dead. On Amazon, the Blavor Solar Charger Power Bank has a 4.4 out of five-star rating with over 43,000 reviewers. Better yet, it's very affordable, coming in at the list price of $30.
This 10,000mAh power bank uses solar charging technology, so you can have it charging while your Android is pulled in or simply charge it during the day to use at night. Additionally, it can support up to three devices at once. This power bank is more than just a charger, though. It comes with a built-in dual flashlight that can last up to 100 hours on one full charge and can shine a distance of up to 164 feet. It also comes with a carabiner with a compass sewn into the canvas.
Otterbox Defender Series Pro
A smartphone is not cheap, especially if you didn't enroll in a warranty in case something happens to it. That is why you'll want to invest in a durable phone case. Otterbox has been around since 1998 and keeps making headway with its highly-rated phone cases and other forms of protective gear. The Defender Series Pro is a top-seller with a 4.5 out of five-star review from 165 reviewers. This case can be found on Otterbox's website for $65.
With its rugged safety features and the ability to still charge wirelessly, the Defender Series Pro also has Pro Drop Protection with four times as many drops as military standard. It also has port covers over all the jacks and ports surrounding the phone. So, if it falls out of your pocket while on a walk through the woods, your Android has enough protection to cushion the blow and keep the ports from getting any dirt in them. However, Otterbox does mention that this case will not protect you, the screen, or the interior pieces, so you'll want to invest in a screen protector and some camping tech to keep yourself safe in the wilderness.
Solis Lite Hotspot & Power Bank
Camping is a time to get away from the hustle of urban life, and especially if you're going out into the backcountry, you can find that you do not have cell service. However, the internet may need to be a requirement, especially during an emergency. The Solis Lite Hotspot & Power Bank is a lightweight and reasonably priced alternative to making sure you can be connected if you need to. It comes with 155 reviews and a 4.7 out of five-star rating.
The puck itself costs $160, and then you'll need to buy data. There are a few different Solis subscriptions, like USA Unlimited Data, which starts at $89, and a pay-per-GB option starting at $8, allowing you to buy as much data as you want without expiring. If you plan on traveling out of the country, there are subscription options for that as well.
The service will switch between carriers depending on which service has the best network in the area you are camping, which can be incredibly convenient. Additionally, the Solis hotspot can support up to 16 hours of battery life and can also be used as a power bank to charge your Android phone while you use it. It can also support up to 10 devices so that others can have access to the internet.
Happrun Portable Outdoor Movie Projector
Just because you're in the woods camping doesn't mean you have to entertain yourself with sticks and fire. Especially if you have kids with you, you can always bring a technological source of entertainment. The Happrun Portable Outdoor Movie Projector sells on Amazon for the list price of $120 and has a 4.4 out of five average rating from over 5,000 buyers. Do keep in mind, though, that it is not weatherproof, so you shouldn't use it when it's raining outside.
This portable projector has a projection display of 40-200 inches with a 6.8-16.4 foot project distance. Additionally, it does have Bluetooth capabilities. However, it is to be used for connecting audio devices only. To connect your Android phone, you'll need to use the HDMI to USB-C connection that is supplied with the unit. Once you have your phone connected, you can project downloaded movies and TV shows and even stream services like Netflix and Hulu if you have the cellular service or wifi to do it.
How did we choose these Android phone accessories
The gear featured in this article was selected based on thorough research of products that would benefit the Android phone while outdoors away from the electrical grid. Each of these items was chosen with the knowledge of personal experience and based on reviews from users who have bought and actively used the products while camping. Each piece of gear has at least a four out of five-star review and is under the price of $200, making it both reliable and affordable. However, we suggest you do any extra research you see fit to make sure any item you buy will fit your camping and phone needs.