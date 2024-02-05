Small Device, Big Science: The Role Of A Raspberry Pi In NASA's Super-Pressure Balloon

Scientific balloons have proven to be one of the more useful tools that NASA employs to collect data on Earth's high altitudes, weather patterns, and our universe. Established over 30 years ago, NASA's Balloon Program has long provided scientists with critical information on the stratosphere.

A case in point is NASA's Super-Pressure Ballon Imaging Telescope (SuperBIT), which deployed on April 16, 2023, from Wānaka, New Zealand, and completed a record-setting five full circuits around Earth's Southern Hemisphere at 108,000 feet. Nicknamed Pumpkins because of their shape, Super-Pressure Balloons are completely sealed and meant to fly ultra-long distances at high altitudes. The balloons themselves are massive, with the SuperBIT measuring 18.8 million cubic feet, according to NASA.

Made of a thin plastic film called polyethylene, the helium gas balloon has a host of sophisticated onboard sensors and equipment, including solar panels that power the balloon's systems. However, you may be surprised to learn that data collected from this sophisticated piece of technology actually used Rasberry Pi to store data during its flight — the same basic technology often used to teach students coding skills.