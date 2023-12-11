5 Of The Best Raspberry Pi Projects For Beginner Coders

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even if you're new to the electronics and programming world, you've definitely heard of the Raspberry Pi and how it's used for a host of complicated and mind-boggling projects, from the multi-board 3D Scanner to the photo booth that only takes a picture when you look scared.

However, while the power of the Raspberry Pi can indeed handle most of the complex and high-level projects you can think of, it's worth noting that it isn't exclusively made for intricate applications. This single-board computer also offers the perfect opportunity for beginner enthusiasts to delve into practical coding and electronics.

It's an excellent starting point for those new to coding, as you can find an abundance of official tutorials and third-party projects online. If you're on the lookout for fun and beginner-friendly Raspberry Pi projects with some degree of coding required, these are five of the things you can try making at home.