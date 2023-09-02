How To Connect A Camera To Your Raspberry Pi

One of the biggest (if not primary) selling points for the Raspberry Pi is its capacity for change. The modest computer platform can link up with a number of official and unofficial components to create everything from a pocket PC, to a handheld gaming system, to different kinds of security devices, and so on. This includes camera functionality as well, though there's a catch.

The caveat is that this usually requires a bit more work and knowhow than simply acquiring a particular add-on and hooking the pieces up. You'll need a Raspberry Pi computer (with a power supply), of course, in addition to a camera module. Additionally, if you want to cover up the Raspberry Pi's internal bits you'll probably want a case that can accommodate a camera module, such as the Raspberry Pi 3 Case or the Raspberry Pi Zero Case — though these aren't strictly necessary just to get the camera working.

You may also need to install and configure Raspberry Pi OS if you're buying your computer through unofficial sources, but if you purchase directly from Raspberry Pi you should be good to go out of the box.