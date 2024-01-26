Apple Watch Frozen While Pairing? Here's What Might Be Wrong

As popular as the Apple Watch is, it's not without its occasional frustrations. In particular, it's possible to run into trouble when pairing it with an iPhone, which is an important step in the setup process.

If your Apple Watch gets stuck while pairing — such as an outright freeze or a pairing screen that never changes — there's a good chance something has locked up one of your devices or stalled the process. This could be the result of a random hiccup (anything from a badly-timed automatic suspend process to physical movement), a communication error between the two devices, missing the most recent iPhone update, or even incorrect date and time settings.

Before troubleshooting the cause of this pairing snafu, you'll need to un-stick your devices. Fortunately, it's a simple process, and a second pairing attempt may be successful without any additional work. It all depends on what's going wrong.